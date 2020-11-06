The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby, says measures are underway to link the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card to the National Identification Card (Ghana Card).

In an interview with Joy News to announce the details of the NHIS Week to be commemorated from Monday, November 9, she said the initiative is to allow subscribers to use the cards interchangeably when seeking healthcare.

She noted that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will give more details of the integration when the NHIS Week is launched on Monday under the theme: ‘Leaving No One Behind.’

“We will teach people how to use their mobile phones to link their Ghana Card to their National Health Insurance so that when they are going to the hospital they can make use of their Ghana card as well.

“All these arrangements are what’s underway. So from next week everybody should be looking out for us because we will engage you people the whole week to help improve the health system in the country,” she said.

The NHIA boss also noted that as part of the week-long activities, citizens will be enlightened on the importance of having an NHIS card.

She stressed that the contribution of all Ghanaians was important in order to strengthen the country’s health system.

“Our health is very important and the Ghana Health Insurance can help achieve that so let us all get involved and use health insurance to work,” she added.