Residents of Pwalugu in the Upper East Region, struggle to get clean water and are forced to depend on dirty water from streams and dugouts.

According to them, they use this unclean water for their household chores and sometimes drink it due to the lack of clean water.

JoyNews correspondent, Albert Sore visited one of the residents, Wilson Abba as he went in search of water for his family.

According to Wilson, a stream that was his source of water had dried up leaving him to walk over a kilometer to reach another stream.

However, the water appeared milky and was stagnant.

“We drink it. We use it for cooking. We use it for a lot. If you have nothing to do about the cleanliness of the water. For this area here I don’t think we have a well or borehole, our source of water we get is mostly the stream here. We are many up to 200 or 300,” he said.

Mr Abba’s wife also explained that the water is very unhealthy and often, the other residents fall sick after consuming it.

“A lot of people have fallen sick because it’s very, very deadly. And you can’t drink that water but sometimes when there is no water, you have to force and take it that way.”

