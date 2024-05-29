Wa West Member of Parliament, Godfred Seidu Jasaw, has said the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) misled the public on the $12 million spent on the Pwalugu Dam project.

According to Mr Jasaw, who is the Ranking Member on the Agric Committee, the current state of the project site does not match GIDA’s description.

“The camp did exist. They were constructing the camp as of the time we visited the place but these were temporal structures. They had blocks that were being moulded to be able to hold the containers. You see, the argument is being mixed up here.

“I am yet to read the whole statement from GIDA but my quick reaction from the renditions that have gone on is that this picture and existence of a camp could be misleading,” he stated.

In a statement, GIDA said that the $12 million was used to mobilise the dam construction.

GIDA highlighted the establishment of a Contractor’s Camp and Site Offices at Sariba, which includes 10 buildings with 100 rooms, and the completion of auxiliary facilities such as a wood processing factory and a steel bar factory.

However, the MP in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM revealed that, the containers and other structures mentioned in the statement are no longer present.

“What Edward Bawa and his team went to see is the same site but what we are seeing now is that the containers have actually disappeared and this is rational. No contractor will leave his containers and go to construct new containers at another site, they don’t do that.

“So, as we speak the current state of the project is that the camp doesn’t exist anymore, what you see is the relic of a camp that existed. And villagers I’m told came to vandalise the place when they knew the contractors were gone,” he added.

ALSO READ: