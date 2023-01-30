Retired police officer and Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has suggested the Policeman who left his rifle in trotro must undergo a mental examination.

This, according to him, is because it is rare for a Policeman to leave his rifle which is part of the Service accoutrements [uniform].

In view of this, he noted the only time a Policeman leaves his rifle or it is taken away from him is when dead.

“The rifle is with you at all times because one bullet can even kill about three people. The person who invented the AK47 rifle even in death had some regrets over the devastation it may cause.

“There is a new one; scissors which is more dangerous than the AK47 and that is what he left in the trotro. The interdiction is good and the immediate action in every action of indiscipline but I will plead with the IGP to conduct a mental examination because for a police inspector to leave his rifle in trotro it is strange,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

The Policeman, Inspector Sulemana Adam, is said to have left his rifle in a commercial vehicle after he allegedly took a GH¢100 bribe from a driver he arrested for illegal parking.

He, however, left his rifle in the vehicle after taking the money which has been returned to the Police Service.

The Inspector, who was stationed with the Rapid Deployment Force in Takoradi, has since been interdicted with investigations underway.

Audio attached above: