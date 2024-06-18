The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, says Ghana has reached a point where there is only insensitivity from the government in power.

This, according to him, is because corruption and greed have taken over the country.

“What we have in place now is simply leadership that thinks about itself and thinks very little about the people,” he said during the “Hands Off Our Hotels” demonstration on Tuesday, June 18.

Mr Kwetey emphasised the importance of the protest in ensuring that people rally against what is wrong, including the insensitivity, greediness, and selfishness of the government.

When asked if his party would maintain its current position should the NDC be voted into power, Mr Kwetey insisted that what is wrong must always be wrong.

According to him, the country must be in a state where patriots fight for what is right.

“It’s really a shame that the NPP would say all that they have said, get into power and do the very opposite. I can tell you within my own party, it is very loud and clear that we simply don’t want a situation where we’re comparing ourselves with the NPP. We need to rise up to do what is right for the country,” the NDC General Secretary said.

He stressed that the selfishness and greed exhibited by government officials must comes to an end.

“The country must be number one, and that is what we are fighting for. To reach that state where you can no longer hide under a political party to do what’s wrong, hoping your political party will protect you, is simply unacceptable,” Mr Kwetey said.

