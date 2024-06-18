Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu says Ghana’s corruption perception index will hit its lowest point under President Akufo-Addo’s administration for the year 2024.

According to him, this year has recorded the highest corruption incidents with each day presenting a new scandal.

Expressing his frustration with the government’s handling of corruption, Mr Kpebu said many Ghanaians are angry with the posture of the President Akufo-Addo.

“Ghanaians are very angry. I had to leave court and come here. But some people don’t have that luxury but every day when you interact with people, you will find out that people are very angry. They are dissatisfied with the corruption-ridden Akufo-Addo governance,” he said.

He made the assertions while speaking to the media during the “Hands off our hotels” demonstration on Tuesday.

The lawyer further recalled the public’s decision in 2016 to vote out then-President John Mahama in favor of President Akufo-Addo, hoping for better governance.

However, he argued that the current administration has not met those expectations.

“We thought John Mahama was not good enough; that is why in 2016 we voted out JM thinking that Akufo-Addo was better. But now we’ve discovered that JM was way better,” he noted.

Citing the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) under both administrations, Mr Kpebu noted that under President Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s score has stagnated at 43 for four consecutive years, matching the lowest point of the Mahama administration.

“Per the Corruption Perception Index, we’ve been at 43 for four years. Now 43 was the lowest the John Mahama administration got. So for four years, President Akufo-Addo’s best fight against corruption has always been at 43. He has plateaued, he can’t be better.”

Mr Kpebu warned that the situation is likely to deteriorate further in 2024 due to the frequency of new corruption scandals.

“Every day, a new scandal. One day, one scandal. That is why we are very angry. We thought he was Junior Jesus and that Akufo-Addo would live above corruption, not knowing that he is the epitome of corruption,” he stressed.

