The Paramount chief of the Nchumuru Traditional Area, Nana Obrenpong Kanya III, has appealed to the government to address the longstanding challenges in education, roads, telecommunications, infrastructure, and unemployment in the area.

According to him, the failure of past and present governments to execute key projects in the Nchumuru Traditional Area for decades is disappointing, to say the least.

Nana Obrenpong Kanya III bemoaned several uncompleted school projects scattered in the Traditional area, which require the government and district Assembly’s intervention to have them completed to improve access to and quality of education within the area.

He stated that, persistent appeals to the district assembly and central government to construct new school blocks for communities with deteriorating school buildings have not yielded any positive results.

He added that the absence of a telecommunications network in the area is causing marital issues due to suspicion and lack of trust between couples and is also affecting the smooth running of businesses in the area.

Nana Obrenpong Kanya III said the absence of telecommunications services is also affecting the quality of healthcare delivery and therefore called on telecommunications companies to extend their services to the area, especially Bejamese and Grubi.

Furthermore, he explained that the road linking Borae No.2 to Chinderi, the district capital of Krachi Nchumuru, and passing through Grubi, Akaniem, Banda, and Anyinamea, has been abandoned for the past three years.

The dust from the neglected road is causing respiratory problems among residents and has also led to increased robberies targeting travelers and commuters.

He urged the government to send the contractor back to complete the road to facilitate smooth transportation and save suffering residents from respiratory problems.

The paramount chief called on the people to uphold peace, unity, and discipline as tenets to help the area realize its developmental ambitions.

