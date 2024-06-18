The Paramount chief of Nchumuru Traditional Area, Nana Obrenpong Kanya III, has called on all chiefs, queen mothers, and elders in the Krachi Nchumuru District to unite in a bid to foster development in the region.

Nana Obrenpong Kanya III made this appeal during an interview with Adom News at the burial and final funeral rites of the Paramount queen mother of Nchumuru Traditional Area, Nana Ekoryemene III, who died in 2023.

According to Nana Obrenpong Kanya III, the late queen mother was a unifier who consistently prioritized the progress and development of the Nchumuru Traditional Area.

“I have known Nana Ekoryemene since 1982 as the paramount queen mother for Nchumuru Traditional Area. I worked with her closely, and she always contributed ideas to help develop Krachi Nchumuru District and resolve chieftaincy disputes among chiefs in the Nchumuru Traditional Area. I will forever remember her for such contributions,” Nana Obrenpong Kanya said.

He also urged other chiefs and queen mothers in the Nchumuru Traditional Area to emulate the exemplary behaviour of the late queen mother Nana Ekoryemene III to bring development to the Nchumuru Traditional Area and the Krachi Nchumuru District as a whole.

On her part, the newly-appointed but yet-to-be-outdoored queen mother of Nchumuru Traditional Area, Nana Ekoryemene IV disclosed her commitment to continuing the legacy of the late queen mother Nana Ekoryemene III.

She stressed her dedication to bringing development to the area and facilitating opportunities, especially for women, in the Nchumuru Traditional Area.

She called on all the queen mothers in the Nchumuru Traditional Area to unite and support her in delivering her vision for the region.

