Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has extolled Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghana’s ‘saviour’.

Allotey Jacobs praised Dr. Bawumia’s articulated vision, presented on Wednesday, February 7, stating that it holds the key to advancing the nation’s progress.

Dr. Bawumia, aspiring for the presidency, has pledged to scrap some taxes including E-Levy and betting tax.

He also said he will offer tax amnesty to individuals and businesses, making national service voluntary, and digitizing the passport office to expedite passport issuance.

Additionally, he has proposed a ‘1 student, 1 laptop’ initiative and aims to further his digitalization agenda for national development.

Allotey Jacobs views Dr. Bawumia’s vision as a beacon of hope for the underprivileged, emphasizing his belief that the Vice President is the solution to Ghana’s economic challenges.

He therefore insisted that, the Vice President is the one to save Ghanaians from their economic quandary.

“In times of economic hardship and global uncertainty, nations require a savior, and in Ghana, that savior is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” Allotey Jacobs said in an interview on Peace FM.

