Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula is advocating for increased funding to the Ministry of Health to tackle the proliferation of substandard healthcare facilities.

Speaking at the Departmental Committee on Health, chaired by Dr. Robert Pukose at the Bunge Towers, CS Nakhumicha emphasized the vital role of regulation in healthcare.

She underscored its importance in safeguarding healthcare consumers, ensuring a safe environment for professionals, and promoting public health through effective programs.

Dr. James Nyikal, a committee member and Seme lawmaker, echoed CS’s call, urging the medical board to rigorously accredit only qualified facilities and address political interference contributing to the rise of low-quality facilities.

Dr. David Kariuki, CEO of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, pledged to implement a comprehensive re-categorization process to prevent false claims by hospitals.

Medical Services PS Harry Kimtai assured that measures to prevent fraud under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will be strengthened through vigilant monitoring of patient admissions and facility standards.

CS Nakhumicha stressed the urgent need for regulations to standardize healthcare practices, ensuring adherence to public health policies and the delivery of safe care to all patients and visitors.

Regulatory agencies under the Social Health Authority are tasked with monitoring healthcare practitioners and facilities, reporting industry changes, maintaining safety standards, and enhancing healthcare quality in alignment with local, state, and federal guidelines.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.