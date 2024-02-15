Director for Bawumia’s Campaign Communications, Nana Akomea claims some women in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have fallen in love with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitalization agenda.

According to him, one of such women, Auntie Akweley, a staunch NDC member at Bubuashi in Accra shared her experience with him.

“Auntie Akweley, a staunch NDC supporter at Bubuashi in my constituency, expressed her admiration for Bawumia’s digitalization initiatives. Despite her allegiance to the NDC, she lauded Bawumia’s efforts in championing digitization, acknowledging its importance for Ghana’s development” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

This testimony, Nana Akomea stated is enough attestation that, the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a visionary leader.

The NPP man who is also the Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC) said his outfit has benefited from Dr. Bawumia’s initiatives.

“Even at STC, Bawumia personally intervened to ensure that digitalization efforts are progressing,” he explained.

He further stated that, Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to digitalization, coupled with his broader vision for the country, will garner significant support for him in the upcoming presidential elections.

“Bawumia’s agenda, including digitalization, resonates with Ghanaians, making him a compelling choice for the presidency. Digitalization is a crucial step forward, and Bawumia’s initiatives are already demonstrating tangible benefits for Ghanaians” he added.

READ ALSO:

Estonia lauds Ghana’s digitalisation success

Digitalisation agenda an ‘expensive joke’ – Kofi Amoah to Bawumia

Ghana: Our Investments In Digitalisation Are Yielding Amazing Results – Dr. Bawumia