Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has expressed shock after Chief State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney-General, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, was found guilty for collecting GH¢400,000 from businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome in 2011.

Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh was disbarred, meaning he can never practice as a lawyer again in Ghana, after the Disciplinary Committee of the GLC, the regulatory body of the legal profession, found him guilty of professional misconduct under Rule 2(2) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 (L.I. 613).

In a notice dated January 31, 2024, the GLC said while defending the state against a suit by Woyome in 2011, Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh personally caused the direct transfer of an amount of GH¢400,000 from Mr. Woyome to his wife’s bank account.

Reacting to the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Nana Akomea could not fathom why the matter has taken over 14 years.

“Why has this matter taken so long before he is being punished after 14 good years? I wonder why the justice system is like that when it’s clear that the person actually committed a crime. I also think there is a conflict of interest,” he stated.

Citing examples, the former MP for Okaikwei South MP said cases such as Major Mahama’s murder case and JB Danquah murder case have been pending for so long in court.

In his view, such delays affects people’s confidence in Ghana’s justice system.

