An open letter has been written to the newly appointed Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South, Felix Owusu-Gyimah on the pressing challenges facing the municipality.

The writer, Ernest Opoku Mpeniasah said the recurring conflicts and tensions in the area has hindered progress and development this needs to be addressed.

He suggested the MCE engage youth in Nkwanta South with his peace-building initiatives.

Full open letter below:

Dear Hon. FELIX OWUSU-GYIMAH,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits as you embark on your new role as the Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South. First and foremost, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your appointment and express my optimism for the positive changes you will bring to our beloved municipality.

However, I write to draw your attention to the pressing challenges that have plagued our municipality for far too long. Nkwanta South has been marred by recurring conflicts and tensions, which have hindered our progress and development. It is imperative that we address these issues and restore peace before we can even begin to think about sustainable development.

The lack of peace in our municipality has had severe consequences on various aspects of our lives. Our economy has suffered greatly, with businesses struggling to thrive amidst the prevailing uncertainty. The education sector has also been adversely affected, as students and teachers are unable to focus on their studies due to the constant fear and disruptions caused by conflicts. Additionally, the social fabric of our community has been torn apart, leading to a breakdown in trust and unity among our people.

To overcome these challenges, I strongly urge you to constitute a Peace Building Committee that encompasses all stakeholders in our municipality. This committee should include representatives from various sectors, such as community leaders, religious leaders, women’s groups, youth organizations, and traditional authorities. By bringing together these diverse voices, we can foster dialogue, understanding, and collaboration, which are essential for lasting peace.

I would also like to emphasize the importance of engaging our youth in this peace-building movement. The youth are the future of our municipality, and their active participation is crucial for sustainable development. By involving them in decision-making processes and providing them with opportunities for personal and professional growth, we can empower them to become agents of positive change. Let us encourage them to join this movement and contribute their ideas, energy, and enthusiasm towards building a peaceful and prosperous Nkwanta South.

In conclusion, I implore you, as the new MCE, to prioritize the restoration of peace in our municipality. Only through peace can we lay a solid foundation for development and progress. By constituting a Peace Building Committee and actively involving the youth, we can create a united front that will work tirelessly towards a peaceful and prosperous Nkwanta South.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I look forward to witnessing the positive transformation that your leadership will bring to our municipality.

Yours sincerely,

Ernest Opoku Mpeniasah(OPK)

Brewaniase, Nkwanta South