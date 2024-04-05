Isaac Nkrumah (Sir Zibo) writes

A Resident, Oti Region.

0243579249

CONCERN CITIZEN SENT IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO OTI REGIONAL MINISTER-DESIGNATE DSP RTD MR. DANIEL MACHATOR

Recap:

On 14th February 2024, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo embarked on a Ministerial reshuffle, that reshuffle witnessed Mr. Daniel Machator as the President’s nominee to take over the Oti Regional Minister position from Dr. Joshua Makubu.

Firstly, I would like to congratulate Mr. Daniel Machator on his nomination and successful vetting on Monday 11th March 2024.

I monitored the vetting keenly and was very delighted with the answer Mr. Machator gave one of the MPs on the appointment’s committee when the Honourable MP asked him this question – “Can you share with us on top of your priority list, the three topics you think that within the next ten (10) months in-charge of the Oti Region, you will pay attention to”,

Mr. Machator’s answers were Peace, Roads, and Education. The answers were fantastic because those are the prioritized needs of we the good people of Oti Region at the moment.

Many were those who thought he was not abreast with a lot of happenings in the Oti Region, but he justified himself as one who is on top of issues with regards to happenings in the Oti Region at the vetting.

Secondly, permit me to draw your attention to this fact, your predecessor Dr. Joshua Makubu was noted to be an experienced Grassroots politician who contested various elections in the Volta and Oti Region.

Until Dr. Joshua Makubu was appointed the Oti Regional Minister, he was the NPP Oti Regional Secretary.

This should tell you the great relationship he had with the Chiefs, members of the political parties both NPP and NDC, and anyone that matters in the Oti Region before his appointment.

I believe it’s against this backdrop that His Excellency Vice President Dr. Bawumia appointed him to be the 2024 Campaign Coordinator, in charge of the People With Disabilities (PWDs) and Special needs.

You appear to be more of a technocrat, Communicator, and security expert.

My research indicates that you have never contested any elections or held any political position in the Volta/Oti Region at the Regional level, which makes you a “Greenhorn” in the Oti Regional level politics and you need to adjust yourself to the political dynamics as early as possible.

When your predecessor was mentioned as the Oti Regional Minister, the applause and the vigor that welcomed the news was massive. The expectations were very high, people wanted to experience that leadership they felt they didn’t see in the first Oti Regional Minister, Hon. Owusu Yeboah.

Days went by and the complaints started coming.

Some people felt he was not meeting their expectations and he needed to be changed.

Fortunately for some and unfortunately for others, you now have the nod.

My word to you is to give the people of the Oti Region a transformational leadership style. I don’t see the 9 or 10 months left as a hindrance, you can still prove your worth.

Thirdly, you have a lot of people to satisfy, but I will draw your attention to three of them :

The Political Party you belong to (NPP) – you will be the Regional Minister in an election year. To whom much is given, much is expected. Currently, the NPP has no seats in the Oti Region, all the seats are occupied by NDC MPs. The NPP expects you to win some seats in the Oti Region. Again, members of the NPP will look up to you, your relationship with them, and how best you attend to their needs. The Opposition Parties (NDC, PNC, CPP, etc):- they will play the “devil’s advocate” of championing developmental issues in the Region and will be demanding from you, what you have achieved in your tenure as Oti Regional Minister, they will again question you on what you use the government funds allocated to you for. You need tolerance to satisfy them by explaining issues to them. The Chiefs and citizens of Oti Region:- last but not least are these groups. You will have to satisfy them by solving their issues, their issues may be personal, family-based issues, community-based issues, and most especially conflict-related issues. You will have to manage all these situations.

Finally, I wish you well in your new role. Make Nkwanta South proud, make Oti Region proud, and make the youths proud.