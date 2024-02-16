The newly confirmed Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South of the Oti Region, Felix Owusu Gyimah has pledged to prioritize peace-building and conflict resolution in all aspects of governance.

He said it is imperative that the people in the area reflect on the importance of peace and stability in the municipality.

Nkwanta and its environs have in recent times been plagued by tribal conflicts. However, through the collective efforts of all stakeholders, they have managed to restore and maintain peace in the area.

Based on this backdrop, Mr. Gyimah said it is crucial to address the root causes of the conflict and work towards inclusive development.

Speaking after his confirmation as MCE, he urged the chiefs and people to strive to bridge the gaps in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic opportunities that often fuel tensions and divisions.

Out of 42 Assembly members, the presidential nominee, Felix Owusu Gyimah pulled 38 votes representing 90.52%

He noted that, promoting social Justice, equality, and inclusivity would create an environment where every citizen feels valued, respected, and empowered.

The MCE promised to promote transparency, accountability, and governance, ensuring that the affairs of the municipality are conducted in an open and inclusive manner.

He also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the chiefs, security, Civil Society Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, and religious leaders who have played a pivotal role in preserving the peace in Nkwanta.

Also at the programme, the MP for Nkwanta South, Geoffrey Kini called on the MCE and the government to consider fixing the deplorable roads in the constituency to end the suffering of commuters and traders.

He said fixing the roads in the area will promote socio-economic activities.

Mr. Kini also urged the Interior Ministry to set up a peace committee to probe the Nkwanta South conflict to bring lasting peace to the area.