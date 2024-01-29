One person has been shot dead in a farm, another in critical condition at Brewankor community, a farming community in Nkwanta South in the Oti Region.

The deceased, 21-year-old Kwabena Boame was killed while harvesting cassava with three other people.

The body has since been deposited at the Nkwanta South Municipal hospital morgue.

The other person who sustained gunshot wounds is receiving treatment at Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic hospital.

Curfew has been imposed in the area after an ethnic conflict claimed over 14 lives.

It is unclear whether the murder is related to the conflict in the area.

Meanwhile, the chiefs of Adele, Akyode and Challa have pledged to allow peace to prevail in the municipality after years of protracted conflict that have claimed lives as destroyed properties.