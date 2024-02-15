The Volta Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has debunked claims by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia about the construction of a fish landing site in Keta.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer according to the NDC made the claim during his recent public lecture held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

In a statement, the party described the act as unfortunate and a deliberate attempt to deceive people of the Volta Region for political gains.

“Such deceptive tactics [would] not only undermine the trust of the electorate but also demonstrate a lack of respect for the people of our region and their right to accurate information,” portions of the statement signed by the Communication Officer, Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze read.

The NDC has urged Dr. Bawumia to desist “from spreading falsehoods any time they [NPP] have the opportunity to address the public.”

“It is deeply disappointing but not surprising that the NPP Flagbearer would as usual resort to spreading palpable lies and misinformation to score political points, especially about a region as vital to our nation’s socio-economic fabric as the Volta Region”, the statement added.

Below is the full statement

The Volta Regional Communication Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to address and debunk a misleading claim made by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a public lecture held in the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) on February 7th, 2024.

Contrary to the bold assertion made by the NPP Flagbearer in paragraph 31, page 16 of his presentation, there is no evidence to support his government’s establishment or existence of a fish landing site project within the prominent town of Keta or anywhere else in the Volta Region.

This deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the ruling party’s flagbearer is not only misleading but also demonstrates a blatant disregard for the truth.

The mention of a fish landing site for Keta was earlier made on November 7th, 2019 at the Hogbetsotso Festival of the Anlos by Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, during a speech he delivered on behalf of the President.

Subsequently, in October 2020, some community engagements were held in Keta by the Deputy Minister of Fisheries, the Volta Regional Minister, Representatives from the Transport Ministry and the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) to create some awareness about the said project.

Also, Friends of the Nation, together with some representatives of the Keta Municipal Assembly, also held some community engagements at Kedzikope in March, 2023 about the potential benefits of the project should it become a reality.

It is deeply disappointing but not surprising that the NPP Flagbearer would as usual resort to spreading palpable lies and misinformation to score political points, especially about a region as vital to our nation’s socio-economic fabric as the Volta Region.

Such deceptive tactics not only undermine the trust of the electorate but also demonstrate a lack of respect for the people of our region and their right to accurate information.

The people of the Volta Region deserve honest and transparent leadership, not false promises and deception aimed at gaining political advantage, attributes that have notoriously become typical of a vice president who has woefully failed as Chairman of the Economic Management Team (EMT) to keep the country’s economy on a sound footing.

We call on the ruling NPP and Dr. Bawumia specifically to always accord the good people of Ghana some modicum of respect by refraining from spreading falsehoods any time they have the opportunity to address the public.

We also urge the media and the public to remain vigilant and scrutinize the claims made by all political leaders, ensuring that only the truth prevails going into the 2024 Elections.

The NDC remains committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and honesty in governance. We will continue to expose and challenge any attempts to mislead the public for political gain, and we call on all well-meaning citizens to join us in our quest for a more truthful and equitable Ghana.

SIGNED:

SORKPA KAFUI AGBLEZE

COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

VOLTA NDC