Ghanaian musician, Harrison Raphael Bukari, fondly known as Phresh Adam, has shared his compelling journey of survival in the United Kingdom.

Reflecting on his rise to fame with the hit song ‘Fame Keke’ in the early 2000s, Phresh Adam revealed his challenges in rejuvenating his music career in Ghana, leading to his decision to relocate to the UK in 2019.

In an interview with blogger ZionFelix, Phresh Adam painted a vivid picture of his struggles and triumphs abroad.

“It was difficult adjusting to life in the UK, especially arriving during the winter.” Describing his daily grind, he added, “I had to wake up early to catch 6 buses daily for work.”

Despite the hardships, Phresh Adam finds solace in his job as a cleaner.

“Being a cleaner is what helps me survive here, pay my bills, taxes, and support my family back in Ghana.”

However, he faced a setback when he lost his cleaning job due to relocation but said “I can manage because of the savings I had from my job.”

Throughout his journey, Phresh Adam acknowledges the unwavering support of his friends.

“I feel blessed to have supportive friends who help me with groceries and other needs”he stated.

Despite the challenges, Phresh Adam remains optimistic about his future.

“I’m currently focused on finding a new job to ease my financial burden” he said.

