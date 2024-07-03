In a bold stance, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has dismissed the proposed Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill as unnecessary,

Instead, it is advocating for funding of the pre-tertiary education Bill to sustain the existing free SHS policy.

According to GNAT General Secretary, Thomas Musah, the free SHS policy has successfully addressed access issues over the past seven years, making the new bill redundant.

He emphasized the need for a legal framework to secure funding for the policy, ensuring its long-term sustainability.

Mr. Musah criticized politicians for politicizing education, a crucial factor in election outcomes, and urged for extensive stakeholder consultation to draft a comprehensive bill that prioritizes funding for pre-tertiary education.

“The focus should be on funding, not free SHS. We need a bill that ensures sustainability, not political gimmicks,” Mr. Musah stressed.

“Let’s work together to strengthen our education system, rather than playing politics with it.”

GNAT’s call for funding resonates with educators and stakeholders, who share concerns about the long-term viability of the free SHS policy without a secure funding framework.

