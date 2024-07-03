The founder and flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has asked the founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, to quit politics and concentrate on his businesses.

Mr Ayariga shared this view while speaking on the ‘On A More Serious Note’ show on Joy Prime.

He claims Cheddar does not deserve the presidency and should instead focus on improving and sustaining his businesses.

“I don’t know what got Cheddar into the game; I don’t know his vision or reason for coming into the game. Cheddar is a friend and a businessman. He should run the business the way he is. The presidency is not for him,” he told the host, KMJ.

Mr Ayariga accepts that the New Force leader is a successful businessman but thinks success in business does not automatically qualify Cheddar to be president, adding that the presidency is not about wealth but visions and policies.

Addressing Cheddar’s plan to expand the sea to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, the APC flagbearer argued that it is impossible given the country’s economic predicament.

He said people need to devise policies that would assist the country become economically independent, calling on his fellow aspirants to bring up initiatives that resonate with citizens and can solve their grievances.

“Who can take the sea to Kumasi? When you sit down and say you’re taking the sea to Kumasi, and you sit down to analyse that policy, what does he intend to achieve? Common roads, you cannot do in this country. You’re not talking about building roads in Accra or increasing productivity in Ghana and making us self-sufficient and having food security; you’re thinking about the impossible. How many containers go to Kumasi?” he quizzed.

