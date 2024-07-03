The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has commenced preparations for its presidential primary ahead of the December general elections.

To facilitate these preparations, the party’s organizing team has established three zones to convene with regional executives and review the constituency roster, starting on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Additionally, the organizing team is holding meetings with regional executives across five regions: Greater Accra, Volta, Western, Eastern, and Central.

In an interview with Channel One News, Deputy Secretary of the CPP’s Independent Committee, Joyce Larbi, stressed the party’s determination to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

“Today the convention’s people’s party, we are currently having a meeting and the purpose of this meeting is to audit the constituency album which will enable us to organise an extraordinary congress to elect our flagbearer for the 2024 December general election.

“We have an organisation team that has zoned the country into three and each zone is about five to six regions. So today they are meeting the regions that fall under zone one, which is about Greater Accra, Central, Western, Eastern and I think Volta region.”

“So as we speak, they are seriously working on this album to make sure that we will come out with our congress date very soon, a few days from now, to elect our flag because we are really, really, really ready and prepared to be part of this 2024 general election for Ghanaians to elect us, we have to come back.

“The Convention People’s Party needs to come back because the two duopolies have done enough and we are ready seriously to come back.”

