Independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen has positioned himself as the leader Ghana needs.

According to him, he has the magic wand to unite and accelerate the country’s development.

“I am the President Ghana needs at this time. When you have a divided country, you need somebody who resonates with people from different political parties” he said in an interview on Citi News.

The Movement for Change leader also claimed some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) still see him as the best candidate for the presidency.

“Even now that I’ve left the NPP, I can tell the majority of the rank and file still prefer me as President. They still love me because they know the contributions I have made not only to the formation of the NPP but also to the country,” he stated.

He reaffirmed his belief in his ability to enhance the lives of Ghanaians, including those within the NPP.

“Even the rank and file of the party, and the majority of them know my worth, and they know that if I am President, their lives would be better than any other person” Mr. Kyerematen added.

