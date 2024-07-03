Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has condemned NDC flagbearer, John Mahama over his pledge to cancel close season should he win the December elections.

She expressed shock at the former President who passed the legislative instrument to introduce the close season when in power.

Mrs Koomson said the NPP inherited the close season from the Mahama government and decided to implement it to replenish dwindling fish stocks.

The Minister is certain the fisherfolk will hoot and fight the former President should he attempt to lift the ban on the close season.

She said fishermen have seen the benefits and are even calling on the Ministry to place a ban on Tuesday and Sunday fishing.

Hawa Koomson made these comments when she distributed food items to fisherfolk at Edina.

The items include bags of rice, cooking oil, canned fish, and tomatoes, smoking nets, and pans to fishmongers. Each canoe will get 15 5 kilgrams of rice ahead of the close season.

The Minister is happy this year’s distribution has been very calm devoid of noise.

The beneficiaries are very happy after taking delivery of their items.

