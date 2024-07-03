Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has agreed to allow students who want to transfer their votes from places they registered to their campuses to do so.

This, the Commission says, would enable them to vote during the upcoming general elections which is slated for December 7.

The EC has scheduled the transfer for Wednesday, July 3 to 5th July, 2024 on school campuses across Ghana.

Speaking to the media, President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh commended the EC for agreeing to allow for the transfers to be done and setting up voter transfer centres across the various campuses.

Mr. Kyeremeh used the opportunity to urge all Ghanaian students to visit the voter transfer centres on their campuses with their ID cards for verification and activation of the transfer.

The NUGS President stressed that no student would be allowed to transfer their votes to a constituency different from where their school is situated.

Mr Kyeremeh said his administration is also working to address challenges associated with the release of stipends for Ghanaians students studying in schools outside the country.

He noted that he has been in touch with the Office of the Chief of Staff and the Education Minister as well as the Scholarship Secretariat to find a lasting solution to the issue.

Currently, students in Morocco are struggling to fend for themselves due to the delay in the release of their stipends.

Similar situation is being faced by students in Europe.

Mr Kyeremeh said measures are being put in place to ensure that the issues are resolved and the affected students get the assistance they need to make their lives bearable while they study.

ALSO READ: