The Presidential candidate for the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, Alan Kyerematen, has said if elected President, half of his ministers will be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament.

He said this approach is mandated by the 1992 Constitution, which requires half of the ministers to be appointed from Parliament.

Mr. Kyerematen clarified that, his ministerial appointments will prioritize individual merit over political affiliation.

This, he explained is to create an inclusive government made up of members from various parties with seats in Parliament.

“I hear people asking, how are you going to get your ministers but that is very simple. I am saying that I will pick ministers from the two parties that are represented in Parliament and if there are other parties that will make it to Parliament, I also have the flexibility to pick independent candidates.

“I am picking them not because they are NPP or NDC. I will pick them on the basis of their own individual merits. It is just that they are in Parliament and I am required by the constitution to pick at least half of my ministers from Parliament.” he said on Citi FM.

