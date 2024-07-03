The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Mike Oquaye Jnr, has praised the success of the Homowo community clean-up exercise which was held on July 2, 2024.

The event, held at Dome Crossing, was led by the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Mike Oquaye Jnr., following a directive from Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Tsuru II.

The clean-up initiative saw an impressive turnout of volunteers who devoted their time and effort to improve the cleanliness of their environment.

This collective action was part of the preparations for the upcoming Homowo festival, a traditional celebration observed by the Ga people.

In a Facebook post after the exercise, Mike Oquaye Jnr. expressed his gratitude to the volunteers for their dedication to the cause.

The parliamentary candidate emphasized the importance of maintaining such communal efforts to ensure a lasting positive impact on the community.

“We were joined by an amazing group of dedicated volunteers who came together to clean and beautify our streets and public spaces. It was truly inspiring to see everyone’s enthusiasm and hard work as we prepare for the upcoming festive celebrations.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every person who rolled up their sleeves and joined us in this effort. Let’s keep up this great work and continue making a positive impact on our community!” he said.

ALSO READ: