The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has projected that Ghana’s current population of 33 million will increase to 52.47 million by 2050.

In its recently released Population Projection for 2021-2050 in Accra on Tuesday, 2 July, the Ghana Statistical Service disclosed that Ghana’s population is expected to grow steadily, adding an average of 711,706 individuals annually between 2021 and 2030.

According to the report, both Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions are anticipated to surpass 7.5 million people by 2050.

Additionally, the Northern, North East, and Savannah Regions are projected to experience the highest growth rates, with their populations expected to double by 2050.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, highlighted that these projections underscore the need to revisit discussion around retirement age.

