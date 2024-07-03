The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) today announced that the 2024 NBA Academy Games, a basketball showcase for top high-school-age prospects from around the world, will take place at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta, Ga. from Wednesday, July 10 – Sunday, July 14.

The fifth edition of the NBA Academy Games will feature eight teams: four teams of top prospects from the league’s academies in Australia, Mexico and Senegal, a select team comprised of top prospects from outside the U.S., and three Nike EYBL teams – All Iowa Attack (Iowa), Howard Pulley (Minn.) and MOKAN Elite (Mo.). Linked here (https://apo-opa.co/45RNGsn) are the rosters of the participating teams (rosters are subject to change).

The event will include team practices, life-skills sessions centered on player pathway education, and 24 exhibition games that will culminate with a single-elimination tournament and championship game. In addition to being open to NBA team personnel, the event will be held during an NCAA live recruiting period and will be open to NCAA coaches and scouts from Thursday, July 11 – July 14.

All 24 games will be livestreamed on the NBA App and highlights featured on NBA Future Starts Now (https://apo-opa.co/4bsMnRJ).

Wednesday, July 10

Team 1

Team 2

Time (ET)

NBA Academy Latin America

NBA Academy Africa Red

3:00 p.m.

NBA Academy Select

MOKAN Elite

3:30 p.m.

NBA Academy Africa Blue

NBA Global Academy

5:00 p.m.

Howard Pulley

All Iowa Attack

5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

NBA Academy Africa Red

Howard Pulley

9:00 a.m.

NBA Academy Latin America

All Iowa Attack

9:15 p.m.

NBA Academy Africa Blue

NBA Academy Select

10:45 a.m.

NBA Global Academy

MOKAN Elite

11:00 a.m.

NBA Academy Latin America

Howard Pulley

4:30 p.m.

NBA Academy Africa Red

All Iowa Attack

4:45 p.m.

NBA Academy Select

NBA Global Academy

6:15 p.m.

NBA Academy Africa Blue

MOKAN Elite

6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Quarterfinal Game 1

3:00 p.m.

Quarterfinal Game 2

3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal Game 3

5:00 p.m.

Quarterfinal Game 4

5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Consolation Game 1

3:00 p.m.

Semifinal Game 1

3:30 p.m.

Consolation Game 2

5:00 p.m.

Semifinal Game 2

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Seventh-Place Game

10:00 a.m.

Third-Place Game

10:30 a.m.

Fifth-Place Game

12:00 p.m.

Championship Game

12:30 p.m.

The event will be supported by NBA Academy partners Nike, which will outfit the participants with apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep the players and coaches hydrated throughout.

More than 115 NBA Academy prospects have received NCAA Division I scholarships and 25 have signed professional contracts, including seven NBA players: Ibou Badji (Portland Trail Blazers; Senegal; NBA Academy Africa; 2018 NBA Academy Games), Ulrich Chomche (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon; NBA Academy Africa), Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans; Australia; NBA Global Academy; 2019 NBA Academy Games), Josh Giddey (Chicago Bulls; Australia; NBA Global Academy; 2019 NBA Academy Games), Johnny Furphy (Indiana Pacers; Australia; NBA Global Academy), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Dallas Mavericks; Canada; ties to Haiti; NBA Academy Latin America; 2019 NBA Academy Games) and Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers; Canada; ties to Haiti; NBA Academy Latin America; 2019 NBA Academy Games).

Contact:

Mark Pozin

NBA Communications

347-852-5374

mpozin@nba.com

12-407-8828

mpozin@nba.com

About NBA Academy:

NBA Academy is a year-round elite basketball development program that provides top high-school-age athletes from outside the U.S. with a holistic approach to player development and a predictable pathway to maximize their potential. The NBA Academy program includes three academies across Australia (NBA Global Academy), Mexico (NBA Academy Latin America) and Senegal (NBA Academy Africa) for top athletes from their respective countries and continents, as well as development and exposure events for top international prospects. The program emphasizes health and wellness, character development and life skills, and gives athletes the opportunity to learn the game from coaches with professional, collegiate and international coaching experience. To date, more than 115 NBA Academy participants have received NCAA Division I scholarships and 25 have signed professional contracts. Find out more about the NBA Academy program at NBAAcademy.NBA.com and on Instagram (@NBAAcademy).