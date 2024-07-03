The Minister of the Ahafo Region, together with the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asunafo South, has cut sod for the construction of deplorable town roads in two communities, Kwapong and Asufufuo.

At the ceremony, the Ahafo Minister and the DCE interacted with chiefs and residents before the sod cutting.

The DCE, Frank Aduse Poku explained that, residents in these communities face numerous challenges during both dry and rainy seasons due to the poor state of their roads.

The DCE also bemoaned the severe impact of flooding caused by poor drainage.

But with the 800 kilometers paved road in Asufufuo and 2.2 paved road in Kwapong, residents can ply the route safely.

Mr. Puko said the contractor is expected to complete the work by the end of this year.

