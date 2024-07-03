The Supreme Court is expected to sit today, Wednesday, July 3 on the two lawsuits filed by broadcast journalist, Richard Dela Sky, and Researcher, Dr Amanda Odoi against Parliament’s passage of the controversial anti-gay bill.

Mr Sky is challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, and he is seeking a declaration that the bill passed by Parliament breaches several provisions of the 1992 Constitution and violates the country’s laws and the fundamental human rights guaranteed by the constitution.

Dr Odoi has raised concerns about specific provisions in the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

She is also seeking a restraining order to prevent the Speaker, the Attorney General, and the Clerk of Parliament from sending the bill to President Akufo-Addo for his approval.

Subsequently, the presidency wrote to Parliament to hold on with the transmission of the bill until the issues in court are addressed.

In a notice dated June 14, 2024, the registrar of the Supreme Court, Her Honour, Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, said the case has been fixed for July 3.

The notice was addressed to Richard Sky, Cudjoe Arthur Chambers (lawyer for the applicant), the Speaker of Parliament, Thaddeus Sory (lawyer for the Speaker), and to the Attorney General.

“Take notice that the above-mentioned case has been fixed for Wednesday, the 3rd day of July 2024 at 9:30 am for hearing. If the case is called and you do not appear to answer, the Court will proceed to hear same without you,” the hearing notice read.

