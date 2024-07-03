Black Princesses coach, Yusif Basigi has announced the team’s goal to break their group phase qualification jinx at the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

Ghana is set to make its seventh consecutive appearance at this biennial event. In preparation for the global competition, 35 players are currently training in Cape Coast.

The team is also scheduled to participate in a series of friendly matches before heading to South America.

Basigi expressed his confidence in the squad during an interview with Ghana FA media, highlighting their target of advancing past the group stage.

“We have been in Cape Coast for a few days now, and everyone is putting in maximum effort. The technical team has designed a series of training programs to keep the players in good shape,” he stated on Ghana FA media.

“The players are determined to represent the nation on the biggest stage. With a few days left before the start of the World Cup, we are leaving no stone unturned. Our goal is to make an impact on the world stage and make it out of the group stage.”

He also acknowledged the support from the Ghana Football Association and the government, expressing gratitude for their continued backing.

“The Football Association and the government have been very supportive in our preparations, and we know they will continue to support us. We won’t let them down.”

The Black Princesses will kick off their campaign against Austria on September 2, followed by matches against Japan and New Zealand in Group E.