The Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II on Tuesday 2nd July 2024, led the first phase of the clean Accra campaign.

The exercise took place within the Ga Mashie and its environs.

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, and a delegation from the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) made up of the Paramount Chief of Sempe, Nii Adote Otintor II, Paramount Chief of Abola, Nii Ahene Nunoo II and the Parliamentary candidates for both NDC and NPP all joined in the clean up exercise.

The Sempe Mantse, Nii Adote Otintor II, who spoke on behalf of the Ga Mantse emphasised that, the campaign is a collective responsibility in tackling the city’s waste management challenges.

He pledged a strong commitment to improving the state of Accra’s cleanliness ahead of the upcoming Homowo festival.

Addressing the media after the exercise, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover described the campaign as a joint task involving multiple ministries, including the Sanitation and Local Government Ministries and the RCC.

The Minister also highlighted the critical role of the media in creating awareness about the campaign and ensuring public participation and also recommended there should be sanctions for people who are seen littering.

The various security services, the Zoomlion company, and the Bus Stop Boys supervised the cleaning.

Below are some photos