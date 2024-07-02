The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has embarked on an alarming four indefinite strikes in the past three years, disrupting the academic calendar and jeopardizing the future of Ghana’s education system.

The strikes, sparked by disputes over conditions of service, have left students in a state of uncertainty and anxiety.

Here are the number of times CETAG has gone on strike and has rationalised their action.

November 14, 2022: Teachers at the Colleges of Education laid down their tools in protest against the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission’s unilateral action to vary CETAG’s 2021 Conditions of Service to a later date.

August 1, 2023: CETAG embarked on an indefinite strike over government’s failure to implement “negotiated” conditions of service for its members.

January 2023: CETAG went on strike over a new condition of service for members of CETAG, which led to the National Labour Commission (NLC) intervening with a Compulsory Arbitration.

June 14, 2024: The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite strike, which is still ongoing, to register their grievance over the government’s delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

The latest strike, which began on June 14, 2024, is still ongoing, with no end in sight.

This prolonged industrial action has resulted in a cumulative loss of valuable teaching and learning time, compromising the quality of education received by student teachers.

The repercussions of these strikes are far-reaching, with students facing the consequences of a disrupted academic calendar, potential delays in graduation, and a subpar education that may not adequately prepare them for their future roles as teachers.

The frequency and duration of these strikes raise concerns about the stability and reliability of Ghana’s teacher education system.

The impact on students’ academic performance and overall well-being cannot be overstated.

The trauma and stress caused by these repeated disruptions can have long-lasting effects on students’ motivation, confidence, and ultimately, their ability to become effective teachers.

It is imperative that the government and CETAG engage in constructive dialogue to resolve their differences and prioritize the needs of students.

The future of Ghana’s education system depends on it. We cannot afford to compromise on the quality of our teachers, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that they receive the best possible training.

Let us work together to find a lasting solution to this impasse and guarantee a stable and supportive learning environment for our future teachers.

The consequences of inaction will be dire, and the fate of Ghana’s education system hangs in the balance.