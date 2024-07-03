The chiefs Gomoa Osamkrom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region have buried the two toddlers who were killed in a building collapse.

The deceased a year-old girl and her month-old brother met their untimely death on Tuesday morning.

Their mother, Sophia Arthur stepped out to bathe after feeding them.

Sophia said she heard a terrifying sound and rushed out of the bathhouse only to find the entire building on the ground.

Speaking to Adom News, the Gomoa Central District Chief Executive (DCE) Benjamin Kojo Otu said the Assembly will begin sensitisation and demolition of old buildings in the community to avert such disaster.

Meanwhile, a former Assemblyman for Mangoase -Osamkrom Electoral Area, Frederick Dadzie appealed to wealthy relatives to come back home and refurbish their family houses.

ALSO READ: