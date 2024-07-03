El Jadida is set to host a new edition of Salon du Cheval (www.SalonDuCheval.ma) from October 1st to October 6th, 2024. The city will resonate with the 15th edition of this prestigious equestrian event, placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI with a rich and varied program. The theme of this edition is “Horse farming in Morocco: innovation and challenge.” This theme will shed light on the innovations and challenges to be addressed to modernize and ensure the sustainability of the Moroccan equine sector.

This edition underscores the commitment of the Salon du Cheval d’El Jadida to promote horse breeding and the various uses of horses in our country. Indeed, the horse plays a significant economic role in rural areas, coupled with a highly important cultural and identity aspect. This sector aims to improve horse breeds, promote their use in various fields (sports, tourism, agriculture), and preserve equestrian traditions. Innovations in breeding techniques also help improve the health and performance of horses while addressing environmental and economic challenges. Sustainability is also a central concern, ensuring a prosperous and environmentally respectful future for the equine sector.

As a major event in promoting the equine sector, the Salon du Cheval d’El Jadida offers a diversified program this year that will appeal to both the general public and professionals. This edition will include a wide range of equestrian competitions, showcasing the quality of Moroccan and International riders and horses.

As usual, the highlights of the program of 2024 include the Grand Prix of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Tbourida, the Grand Prix of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Jumping, as well as other championships for Barb, Arab-Barb, and Purebred Arabian horses. These competitions allow professionals and the general public to admire the beauty and agility of the horses up close while observing the talent and mastery of the riders.

In addition to the competitions, the program will offer a series of conferences and debates animated by eminent experts and researchers, they will allow participants to discover the latest trends and innovations in the world of horses and equine breeding, reassuring them of a bright and exciting future for the horse world in Morocco and abroad.

Young audiences will benefit from fun activities and educational workshops to discover the world of horses and breeding practices. At the same time, breathtaking equestrian shows, featuring Moroccan and international troupes, will delight visitors of all ages.

We invite all horse enthusiasts to join this 15th edition of the Salon du Cheval d’El Jadida. It is a great opportunity to celebrate the horse and witness the various ways envisaged to promote the harmonious and sustainable development of equine breeding.

About the Association Salon du Cheval:

Created on May 20th, 2008 Under High Royal Instructions, l’Association du Salon du Cheval is governed by the provisions of Dahir N ° 1-58-376 of 3 Joumada I 1378 (November 15, 1958) regulating the right of association, such as it was modified and supplemented by the Dahir relating to law N ° 1-73-288 of 6 Rabie I 1393 (April 14, 1973).

It was recognized as being an institution of public utility in 2010 by the decree N ° 2-10-505 and presided by Charif Moulay Abdallah Alaoui.

Its missions are:

Organization of Salon du Cheval d’El Jadida ;

Working to establish channels of cooperation and communication with government institutions, the private sector, civil society and similar exhibitions in Morocco and abroad;

Encourage any activity aimed at developing and strengthening the equine sector, in particular for the social and economic development of the rural world;

Highlight the rich national cultural heritage associated with the Horse as well as the equestrian traditions of the Kingdom;

Encourage professions and trades linked to the Horse.