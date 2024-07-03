Ghanaian international, Kudus Mohammed has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for TECNO Ghana and was unveiled at their headquarters in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

The blue brand officially announced him on their various socials by writing; “Stop at nothing. Kudus Mohammed is now part of the TECNO family, ready to explore the limitless possibilities of TECNO AloT and smart accessories.”

The mercurial midfielder also confirmed this earlier today by sharing the news on his official Instagram page.

The Black Stars playmaker is expected to promote their products and the brand entirely on social media with the huge popularity he’s earned from Ghanaians so far both in football and other fields.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an amazing debut Premier League season with West Ham United, having scored eight goals and assisted six assists.

Kudus Mohammed, recently, was adjudged Player of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards which was held over the weekend at the Accra International Conference Center.

He is expected to rejoin his teammates in East London very soon to begin preseason ahead of the 2024/25 football season.

