A farmer believed to be in his 20s known as Kobby has allegedly defiled two toddlers, aged 3-years-old at Assin Odunkrom in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

One of the victim’s mother, Esi Boah said both parents stay in the same neighborhood.

The two little girls were playing on the suspect’s veranda during rainfall when he took advantage of the absence of the parents and had sexual intercourse with them.

After looking for the children for some time without seeing them, the mother said her instincts directed her to check for the kids in the suspect’s room.

She said she barged into the suspect’s room only to find him half naked with his penis erected.

The suspect realising he has been caught engaging in a criminal act, managed to flee and has since been in hiding.

After questioning the kids, it emerged that the suspect did not only insert his penis in their vaginas, but he also inserted the penis in their anus and mouth.

Esi Boah has appealed to the Central North Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Teye Kudjo and the District Commander, ASP Robert Kyeremeh to immediately arrest the perpetrator to ensure justice is served.

The Assin South District Commander confirmed having received a defilement complaint and assured that efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, a medical form has been issued to the victims to attend hospital for medical treatment.

