Nigeria Rugby Sevens head coach, Steve Lewis, has announced his squad for the Africa Cup Sevens Tournament, which will take place over two weekends from June 26 to July 8 in Mauritius.

The squad features significant changes, including the absence of co-captains Declan Nwachukwu (center) and Olukolade Awobowale (winger), both sidelined due to injuries. Former captain Onoru Jatto is also notably absent from the list.

“This is an exciting new squad for Nigeria 7s, with seven debutants eager to make a name for themselves in Mauritius against the best teams in Africa,” said Coach Lewis.

“We want to finish with strong momentum to help us prepare for the next season,” stated Nigeria Rugby President, Dr. Ademola Are.

In Pool A, the Stallions Sevens will compete against Kenya, Madagascar, and host team Mauritius.

Pool B includes Uganda, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, and Côte d’Ivoire, while Pool C features Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana, and Algeria.

Nigeria Sevens Team for Mauritius Tournaments:

Akpabio Samuel

Dodo Boluwatife

Sam Esukuloh

John Daniel

Richard Adeniyi-Jones

Macaulay Ogheneloyeme

Aniebonam David

Odunlami Oluwadara

Ilube Matthew

Henry-Ajudua Frederick

Etim Gabriel

Obano Oghenesuvwe Osereme

Kitto Oliver Lewis

Anthony John-Oluwatobiloba

