Her rise on the political ladder is a motivation for a lot of young women, especially from the Zongo community.

Fatimatu Abubakar’s nomination as deputy Minister of Information has shocked many, given her current position as Deputy Director of Communication at the Presidency.

Others also argue that, given her sterling performance during the 2020 presidential election petition, her appointment as deputy Information Minister is apt.

This feat, according to her, is a “huge lead” and a huge responsibility handed her by President Akufo-Addo.

“I was surprised when my name came up but also saw it as an opportunity to work harder” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Below is her profile:

The young lawyer was born on the 16th of 1986 in Moshie Zongo, Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

She attended Foundation of Jesus Christ for her primary education.

She is an old student of the Kumasi Academy. After three years of her studies, she then proceeded to the University of Ghana to study for her degree.

While in the University, she was the vice president of Akuafo Hall and subsequently contested for the post of Coordinating Secretary for the National Union for Ghana Students (NUGS).

Madam Fatimatu Abubakar is the Deputy Communications Director at the Office of the President, Jubilee House, Accra, Ghana.

She previously served then-candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo as a campaign aide.

Prior to her political appointments, she worked at the Lansdown Resort, Aburi, and SRM Engineering Limited, where she served as a house manager and a Clerk respectively.

She studied Psychology and English Language for her first degree and Law for her second degree.

Beyond politics, she is a lawyer and entrepreneur.