Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has given details into what led to the arrest and shutdown of television channels belonging to popular fetish priestess, Patricia Asiedu, known widely as Nana Agradaa, on Thursday, April 21.

There were reports that the fetish priestess had been arrested as part of efforts by security agencies to clamp down on activities of ‘money doublers’, scammers and spiritualists who air their content on television.

Nana Agradaa’s two television stations, Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV were shut down by state security with equipment and other assets seized.

But, reacting to the development, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained on Metro News’ Good Afternoon Ghana that the fetish priestess was picked up for operating as a pirate station.

“…That is principally because it is operating without authorisation. It is not even a matter of content…

“That station or broadcast platform, according to the brief I have, was not even authorised in the first place to operate. So, it was a pirate station that was operating,” he intimated.

Nana Agradaa’s TV station was one of 49 media houses shut down for operating without licences in the country.