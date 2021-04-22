The much-talked-about pink sheets of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been digitized, National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has said.

Party members demanding the 2020 presidential and parliamentary results now have the opportunity to access the sheets at the various constituency and regional offices.

His comment follows complaints by leading members of the NDC that the party leadership did not engage in any systematic and proper collation of election results.

One of the people who have questioned the leadership in this area is Dr Benjamin Kumbuor who claims the party’s rank and file is yet to be convinced that the party won the 2020 presidential election, especially when its own collated results still remain a mystery.

He warned the NDC might suffer a credibility crisis if the Ofosu Ampofo-led executives fail to make public collated election results to convince its members.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC National Chairman

Responding to the concerns, the NDC National Chairman said all party members were aware it has the collated figures.

However, the actions of those embarking on demonstrations over the results are borne out of mischief.

“If people are not up to any mischief, the collated results are there. It has been digitised” the NDC Chairman said.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo also disclosed that the party has done an audit of the entire election results which has proven that indeed the NDC won the 2020 elections.

Play attached audio below for more: