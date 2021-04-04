Celebrated actress, Mercy Asiedu, is in a jolly mood as she marks wedding anniversary with her husband.

Married to Chief of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District in the Ashanti Region, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, she came to be known as Oheneyere Asiedu Duah.

On April 2, the elderly couple celebrated their 4th anniversary with a hot photo and visual on social media.

Oheneyere Asiedu posted a photo of herself beside the love of her life, adorned with matching colourful Kente cloth.

Bursting with excitement, she shared a video of the moment she was grinding with her hubby on the dancefloor at an event.

They stole the spotlight as guests were impressed with their dance moves to Bisa Kdei’s love song, Mansa.

Oheneyere Asiedu also eulogised her husband in an epistle, describing her marriage to him as the most wonderful thing she has decided to do.

She wrote: “Four years have flown by, and I didn’t even realize it🤷🏽‍♀️. The most wonderful thing I decided to do was to share my life and heart with you.💞 All of these years you’ve heard me nag. But on this day, I’m going to brag.😁🤣❤.

I love you, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I, for all that you are, all that you have been and, all that you are yet to be.❤🧡💛💚💙💜🤍

Happy Anniversary to US!!!”

Video below: