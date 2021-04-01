Popular Ghanaian Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has opened up on the relevance of her songs with her latest photo on social media.

Her famous Agbebolo song was indeed to tell the story of her humble beginnings and to acknowledge God for how far she had come.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mrs Donkor posted a photo of her early days as a chorister.

Though that point of life to her was just an ordinary one, she was optimistic things would turn around for good one day.

The photo captured a young looking lady with a short hair clad in a green flowery outfit believed to be the choir uniform.

From the photo, it is obvious she has not changed much in physiques except for her short hair at that time.

Posting the photo, she captioned: Committed Choir Members in those days.🤣 Just in case you are thinking nothing good can come out of your ‘Ordinary Life’ I pray this picture gives you hope for tomorrow.

I WAS JUST AN ORDINARY GIRL CLINGING TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GOD! AND HE HAS TURNED MY LIFE AROUND. I don’t care how bad your condition is ALL I KNOW IS DESTINY CHANGER WILL CHANGE YOUR STORY.!!!