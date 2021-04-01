It has been three years since former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, spent some nights in the cells of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) in Accra.

Mr Anyidoho was arrested by security officers in March 2018 for proclaiming a coup to topple the Nana Akufo-Addo Presidency.

Exactly three years today, April 1, 2021, which happens to be Holy Thursday, Mr Anyidoho has expressed appreciation to God for the freedom granted him that day.

Aside that, Mr Anyidoho said he is embarking on fasting and prayers today (Thursday) because there are times and moments in one’s life that can never be forgotten and so he being in his fasting mode rather lifts his spirit.

“I am fasting today because today is Holy Thursday and exactly three years I was in BNI detention. I was picked up on Holy Tuesday and exactly Holy Thursday; I was released and got my freedom and so I am only remembering what I experienced that few days,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute added that he is writing a book to recount the experience which he believes was worth it.

According to Mr Anyidoho, he had a good time in police custody, adding that he was not maltreated but that 48 hours he spent there was like Jonah in the belly of the whale and he thinks it was all for the better.