Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, known in real life as Christiana Adwoa Twene, has stunned her followers with a new photo of herself.

In the photo on the official Instagram page of the singer, Obaapa Christy was seen wearing white attire as she poses for the camera.

Obaapa Christy kept a straight face as she looks into the camera to have the moment captured in time.

She complemented her outfit with expensive-looking accessories comprising gold watches, bracelets, rings, and a necklace to match.

The ‘W’asue Me’ singer looked like a priceless work of art in the photo she shared on social media and this was clear for all to see.

After posting the stunning photo of herself on social media, Obaapa Christy captioned it: “Be thankful for what you have, You’ll end up having more.

“If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you’ll never, ever have enough. Stay blessed and have a wonderful day.”

Many of her fans took to the comment section to react to the jaw-dropping photo of the gospel music sensation.