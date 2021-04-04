Ghana has recorded 66 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of March 29, 2021.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), this brings the number of active cases to 1,746.

Out of this, 27 cases are severe while 12 others are in critical conditions.

Credit: Ghana Health Service

In its latest update, the GHS put the death toll at 744 from the 743 announced in the previous figures.

Credit: Ghana Health Service

So far, the country has seen 90,649 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 88,159 recoveries/discharges.

Vaccination

Ghana is still on the path towards ensuring that a mass section of the population is vaccinated.

According to the GHS website, 555,259 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have so far been administered as of 7:00pm March 31.

Regional breakdown of active cases

Greater Accra Region – 50,029; Ashanti Region – 15,341; Western Region – 5,705; Eastern Region – 4,129; Central Region – 3,286; Volta Region – 2,374; Northern Region – 1,644; Bono East Region – 1,420; Bono Region – 1,314; Upper East Region – 1,304; Western North Region – 850; Ahafo Region – 703; Upper West Region – 484; Oti Region – 406; North East Region – 210; Savannah Region – 118.