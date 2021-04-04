A Kumasi-based young woman is fighting her step-father over paternity of her nine-year-old child.

The woman is accusing her step-father of having sexual relations with her for over a decade, which ended in pregnancy.

But, Mr Brobbey in the studios of Nhyira FM‘s Obra stated he has never seen his daughter’s nakedness, and suspects the accusation is as a result of a threat to expose her waywardness.

“Shut up, you broke my virginity, I never knew any man,” the accuser blurted out, insisting her primary school son is a result of the incestual act.

Amid tears, the accuser, now a married woman, narrated how her step-father once called her to meet him in a hotel, but after she refused, he found his way to her matrimonial home.

The No Weapon church service Mr Brobbey sought permission to attend allegedly ended up in his daughter’s matrimonial bedroom, naked.

Unbeknownst to him, the accuser had hatched a plan with her husband to gather proof and expose her lying step-father.

Presented with the evidence of his clothes and a loaf of bread he left in her house, Mr Brobbey defended he stripped to dry his body after a heavy rainfall on his way to his daughter’s matrimonial home.

The emotion-filled back and forth ended in both parties requesting for a DNA, to have a conclusive end to the drama.