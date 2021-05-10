Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu’s family and friends have thrown a birthday party in her house to celebrate her new age.

The Ghanaian actress clocked 50 years old yesterday, May 9, 2021, on the same day many in countries throughout the world marked Mothers’ Day.

With the help of the birthday planner, Frimpong Honey, her family and friends decorated the house to add colour and joy to her special day.

Captioning the video from the bash marking her golden jubilee age, the Kumawood entertainer expressed gratitude to her family and friends for planning the ‘surprise party’.

”Golden Jubilee @frimponghoney and the girls, thank you so much for the birthday surprise. I’m most grateful for the love shown to me on this day! ‘Happy Mothers’ Day to all mothers, women and girls in the world. Love y’all,” she wrote on Instagram.

In a subsequent post to highlight her special day, Oheneyere Asiedu splashed her Instagram page with birthday frames, glowing with smiles in different African prints and colourful beads to match.

”I will put a smile on my face and won’t let the troubles of life get me down because it’s my birthday today. A very happy birthday to me! Today, I just want to thank God for adding another year to my life,” she captioned the photo.