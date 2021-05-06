Kumawood actress and movie producer, Mercy Asiedu, will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Born in 1971, she will be attaining the age of 50. Though the actress is still a few days away from her golden jubilee, celebrations have begun for her as she has started receiving gifts.

One of the gifts to have come so far is an iPhone 12 Pro from her husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah.

In a new video, the actress has shown off the brand new phone which has been gifted to her by the husband who is the chief of Kunsu in the Ashanti Region.

READ ALSO:

Mercy Asiedu, Akyere Bruwaa, other movie stars play football [Photos]

The video shows the producer of the Sankofa TV series unboxing the gift item.

After picking up the phone from the box, she disclosed that the phone was her golden age birthday gift from her husband.

She expressed her appreciation to her husband before giving a peck to the phone.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, she revealed that she had just received the phone and was going to slay and flex with it.

She also indicated her readiness to receive more gifts from other people.

“Golden Jubilee Celebration, so this morning, I received my birthday gift (iPhone 12 pro) from my Husband, Friend, King and, Boyfriend. God bless him so much!!! Now, I can Slay and Flex small. Please guys, I’m still open for more gifts (3nam duduo) nnsei nkwan),” she said.