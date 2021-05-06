Artiste manager cum musician, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has asked the incumbent government to pay mind to the ongoing online protest dubbed #FixTheCountryNow.

According to him, there is the dire need to develop the country, adding that, the rent control laws must work where graduates will have the opportunity to plan their lives well.

He explained that many, who have completed their tertiary education, find it difficult to pay two years rent advance because they do not have the capital.

MORE:

Additionally, Mr Logic asked the government to impose the rent control laws otherwise things might go south in the future.

Watch the video below: